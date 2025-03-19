Subscribe
News

HSBC launches daily liquidity management solution

Wednesday 19 March 2025 12:27 CET | News

HSBC has launched a cash concentration solution that allows corporate clients to manage in-country liquidity on a daily basis, including weekends and national holidays.

 

The initiative is initially being introduced in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, with plans for expansion to additional markets later in the year. 

The system is designed to help companies consolidate balances across multiple HSBC accounts into a single account, facilitating improved liquidity management. By automating this process, businesses can potentially lower borrowing costs and enhance financial flexibility.

 

Supporting real-time treasury in a digital environment 

The launch comes as businesses increasingly operate in real-time financial environments, requiring liquidity management solutions that function without interruption. HSBC representatives stated that the seven-day cash concentration system is intended to align corporate treasury functions with the growing digitalisation of payments and business operations. 

The solution operates through HSBC’s Global Liquidity Solutions Self-Service platform, allowing companies to oversee cash concentration structures and make adjustments to sweep execution and inter-company position parameters as needed. This ensures that liquidity management processes remain consistent throughout the week. 

HSBC officials indicated that this initiative represents a step towards helping businesses transition to real-time treasury management, a capability that is becoming essential in an evolving financial landscape. The bank plans to introduce the system in additional regions in the near future.

What else has HSBC been up to?

In January 2025, HSBC shuttered Zing, its international money app focused on cross-border solutions, a year after its launch. The shut down prompted potential job losses for around 400 staff members, as well as leadership changes. 

The app was designed to complement HSBC's Global Money product available to its international Wealth and Personal Banking customers, and to target non-HSBC customers who could help widen the bank's traditional customer base. The decision to shut down the app signified a trend where traditional banks reassess digital strategies under economic pressures.


