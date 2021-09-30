|
HSBC Germany becomes a branch of the Continental Europe division

Thursday 30 September 2021 12:15 CET | News

UK-based bank HSBC has announced that its German subsidiary is to become part of the continental Europe division by 2023. 

HSBC Europe focuses primarily on corporate banking. According to an HSBC Germany representative, an internal study showed that this was the best structure for business in Germany.

Implementation will take place by 2023 after a consultation phase with employee representatives and regulatory approvals are confirmed. HSBC has growth plans for Germany and Europe and plans to focus in particular on international business.


