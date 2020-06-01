Sections
News

HSBC, EquBot, and IBM Watson partner to introduce AI-Powered US Equity Index

Tuesday 2 June 2020 14:06 CET | News

HSBC has teamed up with Equbot and IBM Watson to launch the artificial intelligence (AI)-Powered US Equity Index (AiPEX) family. 

According to Crowdfund Insider, AiPEX uses IBM Watson and EquBot’s AI to learn from publicly available and generated data points. Data points may include a company announcement, a tweet, a satellite image of a store parking lot, or even the tone of language a CEO uses during an earnings presentation.

HSBC added it is the exclusive licensor of AiPEX, and is offering a variety of investment solutions based on the indices to its clients globally.


