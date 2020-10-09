Hong Leong Bank to launch digital onboarding service

The experience is fully digital, eliminating the need to visit a physical branch or self-service terminal. Effective immediately, customers need to download the Apply@HLB mobile app to open an account and their debit cards will be delivered to them wherever they are in Malaysia. This way of banking is a result of the ongoing Covid-19 health concern and corresponding shift to digital ‘everything’.
Representatives of Hong Leong Bank say that this approach would further stimulate the growth of the country’s digital economy while meeting the needs of an increasingly digital and mobile-first generation of consumers. They also hope that this will deliver a higher value-added customer experience which will set a new benchmark for the industry.
In August 2020, Hong Leong Bank rolled out a digital banking platform for young digital natives. The platform assists young savers to take charge of their own pocket money and savings and parents to cultivate a responsible financial lifestyle in their children from a young age.
