HiBob acquires Pento

As per the information detailed in the press release, the acquisition of Pento supports HiBob’s payroll offering while also enabling the company to offer a single experience with payroll as part of its offering. This intends to allow UK businesses to efficiently decrease payroll complexity, support their teams in simplifying processes, and allow them to expand their operations. Deutsche Bank served as a strategic advisor for HiBob, while Menalto Advisors was the consultant for Pento on the transaction.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions