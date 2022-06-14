Subscribe
News

HES FinTech partners with Nordigen

Tuesday 14 June 2022 14:45 CET | News

HES FinTech has partnered with Nordigen to provide integrated end-to-end digital lending solutions with multiple financial providers to rejuvenate the existing European financial ecosystem.

HES FinTech connects financial institutions to intelligent lending platforms that help automate services and increase revenues. HES began in 2012 as a software vendor that would bridge the gap between the old and new worlds of lending through software that reduces operating costs and replaces manual tasks.

The partnership with Nordigen allows for collaboration between Open Banking technology with state-of-the-art loan management software, providing new opportunities in the European market. Removing the hassle of visiting offices and signing papers, the tech-powered solution provides ease of access in the lending industry.

Nordigen provides an Open Bsanking platform that has access to over 2300 banks across Europe through regulated Application Programming Interface (API) connections. This offers the opportunity for aggregation of banking data to users and developers to innovate improved financial services.


Keywords: fintech, partnership, Open Banking, financial institutions, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: HES FinTech, Nordigen
Countries: Lithuania
