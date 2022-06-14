HES FinTech partners with Nordigen

HES FinTech connects financial institutions to intelligent lending platforms that help automate services and increase revenues. HES began in 2012 as a software vendor that would bridge the gap between the old and new worlds of lending through software that reduces operating costs and replaces manual tasks.
The partnership with Nordigen allows for collaboration between Open Banking technology with state-of-the-art loan management software, providing new opportunities in the European market. Removing the hassle of visiting offices and signing papers, the tech-powered solution provides ease of access in the lending industry.
Nordigen provides an Open Bsanking platform that has access to over 2300 banks across Europe through regulated Application Programming Interface (API) connections. This offers the opportunity for aggregation of banking data to users and developers to innovate improved financial services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions