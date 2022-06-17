Subscribe
Green-Got and ecolytiq launch digital green banking app

Friday 17 June 2022

French sustainable neobank Green-Got has launched their digital green banking app in collaboration with climate engagement provider ecolytiq.

This partnership offers Green-Got customers a new kind of banking experience, as customers discover new ways of taking climate action. Green-Got has integrated the ecolytiq Sustainability-as-a-Service solution into its digital banking app, offering customers climate metrics personalised to them.

The ecolytiq solution shows Green-Got customers the environmental impact of their purchases in real time based on the open-sourced methodologies from the Organisation for Sustainable Consumption. With the Green-Got digital banking app, consumers are given a new level of transparency with the carbon currency behind each purchase, helping them to use their money more consciously.

In addition to learning more about their individual environmental impact, customers will also receive insights that contextualise their environmental footprint by providing them tips & tricks that inspire behavioural change. By educating and nudging bank customers, ecolytiq and Green-Got want to scale climate action and making it accessible to all.

More: Link


Keywords: green finance, sustainability , online banking, digital banking, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: ecolytiq, Green-Got
Countries: France
