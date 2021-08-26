|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Google, Setu to allow users to open FDs on Google Pay

Monday 30 August 2021 15:13 CET | News

Google has partnered with fintech Setu to allow its users to open fixed deposits (FDs) through Google Pay, according to businesstoday.in

Initially, the FDs of Equitas Small Finance Bank will be offered for a period of one year carrying a maximum interest rate of 6.35%. Aadhaar-based KYC (know your customer) through a one-time password (OTP) will be a requisite for users to open the FDs, Mint has reported. Setu, which specialises in providing application programming interfaces (APIs), has already set up a beta version for the API.

The beta version of the API offers FDs of several tenors comprising 7-29 days, 30-45 days, 46-90 days, 91-180 days, 181-364 days, and 365 days, with interest rates varying from 3.5% for the shortest FD to 6.35% for the one year-FD. Google Pay, as per media reports, has 150 million active users in India.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Google Pay, fintech, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like