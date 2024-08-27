Subscribe
GoCardless launches GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange

Tuesday 27 August 2024 14:19 CET | News

Bank payment company GoCardless has launched GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, an enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. 

Following this announcement, customers will have the possibility to tap into GoCardless’ full product suite, including Instant Bank Pay, its Open Banking-powered payment feature, and Direct Debit, which will automate the collection of one-off and recurring payments in over 30 countries. 

The company is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

More information on the announcement

The process of switching to account-to-account (A2A) payments with GoCardless will enable Salesforce customers and clients to save time and money by automating their payment processes. Because GoCardless bank payments pull money and funds directly from users’ bank accounts, payers will also have the possibility to benefit from the service without the inconveniences, payment failures, and unwanted tool disruptions that are associated with expired, lost, or stolen card details. 

The integration will be aimed at clients in the energy and utilities sectors, as well as financial services, property, and government areas. It will also provide more visibility, security, and control over how AppExchange users get paid while making the process faster and easier for end customers as well. 

Salesforce AppExchange represents an enterprise marketplace for partner applications and experts that offers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs the needed services to build, market, and develop in the market.  AppEchange focuses on connecting customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customisable applications, as well as Salesforce-certified consultants. This process takes place in order to enable them to solve business challenges and problems in a secure and efficient manner. 



