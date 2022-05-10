Gen Z neobank OWWN launches in beta phase

In 2021, deineStudienfinanzierung, a Germany-based student financing fintech announced plans to launch a neobank for Gen Z under the name Wajve. Following a rebranding from Wajve to OWWN, this neobank is now starting in a beta phase. The aim is for the bank to reach a young target group and offer them a bank account, as well as saving plans and a discount program. Users can set themselves limits and move their savings into separate pools. Additionally, a connection to trading and financing products is also planned.
OWWN aims to act as a social banking platform. According to an OWWN representative, for Gen Z, the company’s banking offer delivers the greatest added value when it takes place in a social context. This means that users can use banking features together with friends, family, or their partner, for example for creating pools for online shopping or shared rent. The app also handles the granting of student loans via the development bank KfW, and offers Visa debit cards in cooperation with Solarisbank. In 2021, the start-up collected EUR 5 million from EQT Ventures, 468 Capital, and OMR.
