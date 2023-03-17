FXFlat partners with RIDE for low-tax broker

In Germany, limited liability companies have become more attractive to set up due to the limitation on loss offsetting that has been in place since 2021. This means that traders can only offset losses from futures transactions privately with profits of up to EUR 20,000, while traders from a company with limited liability (GmbH) can continue to offset in principle without restrictions. According to an FXFlat Bank representative, if the framework conditions deteriorate, such as with the offsetting of losses, which is unfavourable for traders from a tax point of view, it is important to have answers. In cooperation with FXFlat Bank, RIDE, therefore, enables this group to continue trading profitably with its low-tax broker solution.
