News

FXFlat partners with RIDE for low-tax broker

Friday 17 March 2023 15:18 CET | News

Germany-based online broker FXFlat has announced partnering with the fintech RIDE to launch the brokerage solution RIDE Low-tax Broker, which is aimed exclusively at corporate customers, including limited liability companies (GmbH).

In Germany, limited liability companies have become more attractive to set up due to the limitation on loss offsetting that has been in place since 2021. This means that traders can only offset losses from futures transactions privately with profits of up to EUR 20,000, while traders from a company with limited liability (GmbH) can continue to offset in principle without restrictions. According to an FXFlat Bank representative, if the framework conditions deteriorate, such as with the offsetting of losses, which is unfavourable for traders from a tax point of view, it is important to have answers. In cooperation with FXFlat Bank, RIDE, therefore, enables this group to continue trading profitably with its low-tax broker solution.

 

Offer also valid for UG companies 

In addition to GmbHs, the low-tax broker is also compatible with entrepreneurial limited liability companies (Unternehmergesellschaft or UG). In addition to the statutory deposit insurance, deposits with the low-tax broker are each insured for up to EUR 1 million. Customers can be the first to test the new broker in the so-called “Pioneer Club”.


FXFlat partners with RIDE fir low-tax broker


As stated by a RIDE representative commenting on the market entry of the low-tax broker from the aspect of asset structuring, their mission is to support more people on their way to financial freedom by offering an all-round package for self-determined asset management, from founding a GmbH to managing it and trading.


Features for a GmbH

The asset-managing GmbH is usually suited for liquid assets from EUR 100,000. RIDE offers the complete solution in terms of tax optimisation and asset structuring, from the formation of a GmbH through to its expansion and to the provision of the low-tax broker. As a result of the cooperation between the brokerage specialist and RIDE, traders can trade shares, forex, futures, other financial derivatives, and options and benefit from the GmbH taxation of 1.54% in the event of share price gains.

 

RIDE Capital’s aims

RIDE Capital is a Germany-based venture capital-financed fintech that develops software and platform solutions in the field of asset structuring as well as a low-tax broker for private investors. The fintech pursues a "low-tax investing" approach via asset-managing GmbHs for private investors.

Keywords: partnership, transactions , banking, digital assets
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: FXFlat, RIDE Capital
Countries: Germany
