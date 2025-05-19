Subscribe
News

FTA to safeguard CFPB's Open Banking rule in court

Monday 19 May 2025 14:45 CET | News

The Financial Technology Association (FTA) has announced its plans to defend a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Open Banking rule. 

After obtaining permission from a federal judge, the FTA can now intervene in a lawsuit involving bank trade groups aiming to repeal a CFPB rule mentioning a new US Open Banking system. The association reasoned that the bureau was not likely to protect its members’ interests in a case brought up by banking groups over the implementation of the Open Banking rule.

FTA’s view on the matter

By intervening in the case, the association is set to be able to safeguard the Open Banking rule during a period of CFPB reorganising its enforcement priorities, settling many lawsuits against it and leaving behind litigation it brought under the Biden administration. Commenting on the move, representatives from the FTA underlined that the court ruling provides the fintech sector with the ability to defend US residents’ financial data rights, in turn ensuring that large financial institutions do not determine the future of Open Banking.

Open Banking focuses on allowing consumers to conveniently access and transfer their financial data to another bank or financial services company, with no fees imposed. Regulators and other market participants consider that the rule would scale competition and offer financial consumers alternatives that might provide them with improved services and rates. At the same time, fintech companies and other financial startups see Open Banking as a substantial opportunity.

However, banks dispute that the law involves costs that they are not allowed to recoup and does not indicate data protections of a third party when a financial institution transfers customer data. 
 

CFPB’s plans to revisit Open Banking rule

At the beginning of May 2025, the CFPB reportedly intended to revisit its Open Banking rule, initially finalised in October 2024. The move followed scaling pressure from banks and fintech companies, as well as internal disruptions brought up by sweeping staff cuts under active CFPB Director Russel Vought. The regulation allowed consumers to authorise access to their deposit and credit card account data via platforms such as Venmo and Betterment. However, banks showed concern over liability of data breaches, fees for data access, and the ability to stop misuse, prompting the agency to consider reopening the rulemaking procedure, as per sources familiar with the matter.

Source: Link


