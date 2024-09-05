Froda partners with Juni to scale Embedded Finance solutions

As part of their collaboration, Juni is set to embed Froda’s technical platform and utilise its capital pool to improve its financial services and expand its reach. In addition, the partnership intends to address the difficulty of accessing financing which many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating across Europe currently face. By leveraging Froda’s knowledge in Embedded Finance, the two companies plan to deliver more accessible and scalable solutions for businesses.
In addition, the current news is set to allow Juni to use Froda’s resources to assist its growth and provide augmented financing options to clients. Both Juni and Froda share a commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in receiving financing methods on favourable terms. The decision to partner can be attributed to an increased need for financing opportunities across Europe, as the region has over 25 million SMEs that struggle to gain access to the funds they require to grow and invest.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions