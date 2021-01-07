|
French fintech Pennylane raises GBP 13.2 mln

Friday 8 January 2021 14:40 CET | News

French fintech Pennylane has raised USD 18 million (approx. GBP 13.2 million) in a Series A round from its existing investors Global Founders Capital and Partech. 

This funding round follows the USD 4.3 million (approx. GBP 3.1 million) seed round back in May 2020. 

Pennylane enables businesses to access their complete, and up-to-date financial data at any time in order to make the right decisions.

In general, business leaders are close to their accountants but can sometimes get frustrated by the tools they use, which limit collaboration and real-time visibility into their company’s financial data.

And that’s where Pennylane comes into play with its solution that centralises all purchasing, sales, and banking transaction data to make it real management and decision-making tool for company managers. Notably, the managers will have the opportunity to give access to their accountants so they may keep the books.

Keywords: Pennylane, fintech, data, banking, transactions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: France
