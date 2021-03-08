|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Fintern, an open banking consumer lender, launches

Monday 8 March 2021 14:02 CET | News

Fintern, a UK-based consumer lender, has launched to provide loans of up to EUR 5,825 using open banking functionality to customers excluded by banks.

Fintern, which received its FCA authorisation as a regulated consumer credit lender in February 2021, uses high-frequency transaction data.

The company says 20,000 people have pre-registered to apply for its loans and that it aims to serve half a million consumers in the UK by 2025.  


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, FCA
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like