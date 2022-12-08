FinCompare connects ING via API to enable faster loans for SME

This allows SMEs to exchange documents and data for the loan conclusion and make credit decisions faster (within 15 minutes). Thanks to the API connection between the FinCompare platform and ING, loan application processes can be largely automated up to a financing amount of EUR 750,000 and a maximum term of five years.
If a company decides to take out a loan from ING, FinCompare sends the application to the bank via the API. Within a few minutes, FinCompare and the SME customer will receive an answer from ING as to whether the loan approval can be made. In this case, the application will be processed further and the necessary data will also be exchanged via the API until the financing has been successfully completed.
In October 2022, FinCompare, partnered with Uncapped for access to liquidity for online businesses through revenue-based financing. This way of raising capital aims to ensure growth companies' liquidity without them having to give up equity or pay interest. Uncapped only takes a flat fee to provide the capital, which is repaid as a pre-determined percentage of monthly sales. Since October, Uncapped has acted as the first provider at FinCompare in the area of sales-based financing.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions