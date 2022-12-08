Subscribe
FinCompare connects ING via API to enable faster loans for SME

Thursday 8 December 2022 15:23 CET | News

Germany-based corporate financing platform FinCompare has announced connecting the direct bank ING Germany via an interface. 

This allows SMEs to exchange documents and data for the loan conclusion and make credit decisions faster (within 15 minutes). Thanks to the API connection between the FinCompare platform and ING, loan application processes can be largely automated up to a financing amount of EUR 750,000 and a maximum term of five years.


How the procedure works

If a company decides to take out a loan from ING, FinCompare sends the application to the bank via the API. Within a few minutes, FinCompare and the SME customer will receive an answer from ING as to whether the loan approval can be made. In this case, the application will be processed further and the necessary data will also be exchanged via the API until the financing has been successfully completed.

Other collaborations

In addition to ING, FinCompare has also connected other credit institutions, such as VR Smart Finanz, and financial service providers, such as iwoca. The aim is to use technology to help SMEs obtain liquidity more quickly. At FinCompare, SMEs have access to over 250 providers and thus a broad comparison of financing solutions, from bank loans to leasing and factoring to purchase and warehouse financing.

About ING Germany

ING Germany’s core products include checking accounts, mortgage lending, savings, consumer credit, and securities. In the Business Banking segment, the direct bank grants loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. In the area of ​​wholesale banking, it offers banking services for large, international companies. With over 6000 employees, ING has offices in Frankfurt am Main, Berlin, Hanover, Nuremberg, and Vienna.

About FinCompare

FinCompare is a Germany-based fintech that focuses on mediation and independent advice on corporate financing. There are currently over 250 banks and alternative financiers on the brokerage platform. To date, the company has handled over 25,000 loan inquiries with a financing value of over EUR 2 billion.

Partnership with Uncapped

In October 2022, FinCompare, partnered with Uncapped for access to liquidity for online businesses through revenue-based financing. This way of raising capital aims to ensure growth companies' liquidity without them having to give up equity or pay interest. Uncapped only takes a flat fee to provide the capital, which is repaid as a pre-determined percentage of monthly sales. Since October, Uncapped has acted as the first provider at FinCompare in the area of ​​sales-based financing.


More: Link


