FICO to improve Slovenská sporiteľňa's cash loan portfolio

Monday 28 June 2021 14:17 CET | News

Slovakia-based commercial bank Slovenská sporiteľňa has selected FICO Decision Optimiser to improve portfolio management for its cash loan portfolio, according to IBS Intelligence

Using FICO’s AI-powered optimisation, the bank will develop data-driven lending strategies to systematically improve results. Slovenská sporiteľňa is part of the Erste Group, one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe, which serves more than 16 million customers in seven countries.

FICO Decision Optimiser, part of the FICO Platform, supports the entire lifecycle of designing, developing, executing, and deploying decision optimisation technology. Its advanced decision impact modelling, simulation, and optimisation techniques allow lenders to discover better decision strategies that balance trade-offs between cost, risk, and reward, while also factoring in economic and market conditions.


Keywords: partnership, FICO, lending
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Slovakia
