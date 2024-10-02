FCA fines Starling Bank due to financial crime failings

The fine comes as a result of Starling Bank's failing in its financial systems and controls, as well as a breach of a requirement to not open accounts for high-risk customers. Despite expanding its operations quickly, growing from nearly 43,000 customers in 2017 to approximately 3.6 million in 2023, the bank did not impose the measures necessary to mitigate financial crime.
