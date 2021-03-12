Experian teams up with FinScore

Through this partnership and subsequent access to Experian’s global know-how, FinScore will intensify its focus on delivering alternative credit scoring to help financial institutions reduce high default rates and prevent fraudulent activity, whilst simultaneously bridging the financial inclusion gap for unbanked individuals in the country. Banks and financial institutions that utilise the joint technology will be able to score the unbanked population and gain access to more relevant financial products and services that they need.
The new-to-market telco scoring product, Experian PowerScore, is a collaboration by FinScore and Experian that leverages the combined capabilities of FinScore in the field of alternative data in the Philippines and Experian’s global expertise. This solution utilises alternative data, integrated with behavioural analytics to facilitate financial institutions opening up access to unbanked and underbanked consumers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions