Ethiopia passes law to Open Banking to foreign competition

Wednesday 18 December 2024 14:25 CET | News

Ethiopia's parliament has passed a legislation that allows foreign banks to operate in Africa, as part of its efforts to attract more overseas investment.

Following this announcement, Ethiopia's parliament aims to accelerate its efforts to attract more overseas investments in order to accelerate development and optimise competitiveness in the market. 

The country has been gradually opening up its controlled economy, aiming to allow customers and companies from other geographical areas to operate in the region. 

Ethiopia's parliament passed long-planned legislation allowing foreign banks to operate in the Horn of Africa country.

More information on the announcement

According to officials of the company, the parliament backed the law, although a handful of opposition lawmakers also expressed concern that local banks and financial institutions would not be able to compete with foreign competitors. At the same time, it was also mentioned that the competition will also strengthen local lenders and accelerate the development of the local landscape. 

The financial institution also secured an International Monetary Fund support programme in July 2024, following the decision to approve the draft law, which took place in June. This allowed foreign banks and financial institutions to establish subsidiaries, open branches or representative offices, as well as buy shares in local banks. Through this initiative, ownership of local banks by foreign strategic investors is expected to be capped at 40%. Ethiopia's banking sector is currently dominated by the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia.

The institution will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 


Source: Link


Keywords: regulation, Open Banking, banking, Open Finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Commerical Bank of Ethiopia
Countries: Ethiopia
