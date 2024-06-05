Equals Money expands to offer banking-as-a-service

This addition aims to enhance the company's offerings by providing more comprehensive financial solutions to a variety of industries. The new BaaS product will allow Equals Money customers to offer payment and card services to their own clients without needing to go through the lengthy process of acquiring regulatory licenses.
Instead, they can leverage Equals Money's existing infrastructure. This will enable customers to generate new revenue streams and expedite their market entry by utilizing the Equals Money API, along with Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) products. These products will support custom-branded cards, global payments, and multi-currency accounts, while maintaining all the existing benefits of a standard Equals Money payment account.
The introduction of BaaS represents a notable advancement for Equals Money, providing businesses with the capability to integrate innovative payment solutions into their operations seamlessly. There has already been market interest in this service, with two initial customers: CASHét, a US-based film services payments provider, and Chorus TM, a global treasury management solution for the music and entertainment sector.
CASHét has chosen Equals Money as a partner following a thorough due diligence process. They plan to replicate their success in the US and Canada in the UK and Continental Europe, utilizing Equals Money's technology to support their business growth. Chorus TM, which offers FX, payments, hedging, and card expense management for the entertainment industry, also benefits from the partnership with Equals Money by integrating their technology and expertise.
The commitment to expanding this product line will be supported by the recruitment of specialist senior executives, expected later this year.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions