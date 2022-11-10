ECOMMERCE ONE partners with Banxware for digital financing for online retailers 

As a result, online retailers who use the ECOMMERCE ONE platform now have access to a solution for digital instant financing. Banxware aims to simplify access to capital with platform-integrated business loans. The company provides platform-based business loans by digitally embedding its lending solution into the dashboards of its platform partners, which ECOMMERCE ONE is now doing.
The need for more liquidity
According to a Banxware representative, the increase in inflation means an even higher liquidity risk for SMEs. This results in many having to file for bankruptcy because they have no short-term access to liquidity. As the representative states, traditional banks cannot close the financing gaps in the short term, due to bureaucratically overloaded processes, while Banxware enables instant digital financing.
With a digital application process, Banxware is able to process funding requests within 15 minutes. As a rule, companies can access the financing amount within 24 hours. The aim is to democratise access to capital in order to help small and medium-sized companies.
In July 2022, ECOMMERCE ONE took over Gambio, a provider of shop software solutions for online trade in the DACH region. Gambio offers a wide range of functions and is connected to major marketplaces, payment systems, merchandise management or ERP systems, and shipping service providers. The system is suitable for both professionals and ecommerce beginners, who can create a legally compliant online shop and design it individually without programming knowledge.
