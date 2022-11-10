Subscribe
News

ECOMMERCE ONE partners with Banxware for digital financing for online retailers 

Thursday 10 November 2022 13:47 CET | News

Germany-based software company platform ECOMMERCE ONE has announced a collaboration with lending fintech Banxware

As a result, online retailers who use the ECOMMERCE ONE platform now have access to a solution for digital instant financing. Banxware aims to simplify access to capital with platform-integrated business loans. The company provides platform-based business loans by digitally embedding its lending solution into the dashboards of its platform partners, which ECOMMERCE ONE is now doing.

The need for more liquidity

According to a Banxware representative, the increase in inflation means an even higher liquidity risk for SMEs. This results in many having to file for bankruptcy because they have no short-term access to liquidity. As the representative states, traditional banks cannot close the financing gaps in the short term, due to bureaucratically overloaded processes, while Banxware enables instant digital financing.

With a digital application process, Banxware is able to process funding requests within 15 minutes. As a rule, companies can access the financing amount within 24 hours. The aim is to democratise access to capital in order to help small and medium-sized companies.

Promoting growth in online retail

From now on, online traders who conduct their business via the platform solutions from the ECOMMERCE ONE network can request and receive corporate financing directly. ECOMMERCE ONE is an ecosystem that creates added value for online trading through the cooperation of different software companies. The companies include the multichannel providers Afterbuy and DreamRobot as well as the shop software provider Gambio.

Online retailers make the financing decisions

According to an ECOMMERCE ONE representative, their software solutions and services support online retailers across the entire value chain and are intended to facilitate their work. With the Banxware solution, the retailers themselves decide on the duration, amount, and purpose of the financing. As confirmed by an ECOMMERCE ONE representative, the financing amount and the repayment are determined by the latest sales and not by business transactions, as is often the case with traditional lending.

ECOMMERCE ONE acquisition of Gambio

In July 2022, ECOMMERCE ONE took over Gambio, a provider of shop software solutions for online trade in the DACH region. Gambio offers a wide range of functions and is connected to major marketplaces, payment systems, merchandise management or ERP systems, and shipping service providers. The system is suitable for both professionals and ecommerce beginners, who can create a legally compliant online shop and design it individually without programming knowledge.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, lending, SME lending, banking, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Banxware, ECOMMERCE ONE
Countries: Germany
Banxware

ECOMMERCE ONE

