|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ECB pushes digital coin despite mixed feelings from population

Wednesday 18 May 2022 15:37 CET | News

The European Central Bank has released another working paper on the digital euro, despite Europeans’ concerns regarding a central bank digital currency (CBDC)

The paper was issued on 13 May 2022 and aims to study issues like payment choices, privacy in the digital economy, and financial intermediation, suggesting that adopting a CBDC would be preferred to traditional digital payments, including bank deposits. The risk of adopting a CBDC would be particularly experienced by platforms that compete with banks in the market for financial services.

However, according to the European Central Bank, one of the main problems of cash is that it cannot be used in online transactions, even though it preserves anonymity. On the other hand, bank deposits can be used online but do not provide the same degree of anonymity to users, and imply additional costs, as well as a compliant GDPR agenda.

Digital currencies issued by tech platforms may allow merchants to hide from banks but enable platforms to suppress competition. As for the digital euro, people consider it is not compatible with protection of privacy or with data protection regulations and could lead to negative interest rates and the lose of freedom usually provided by cash. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: central bank, digital euro, digital currency, cash, cashless, regulation, bank transfer, GDPR, CBDC
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: European Central Bank
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

European Central Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on European Central Bank and other articles related to European Central Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like