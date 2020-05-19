Sections
News

Easypaisa launches 'Easy Business'

Tuesday 19 May 2020 11:17 CET | News

Easypaisa, a mobile banking platform operated by Telenor Microfinance Bank, has initiated an extensive drive to facilitate SMEs in Pakistan especially during the COVID-19 crisis. 

Easypaisa has launched its ‘Easy Business’ portal to facilitate SMEs to submit their requirements to avail access to a suite of state-of-the-art financial services.

The SME facilitation program also offers a cash management portal in collaboration with FINJA, to enable SMEs in Pakistan to complete daily operations as well as future growth prospects through a web portal. The initiative will allow businesses to go digital by making salary payments, vendor payments and disbursements, and collecting receivables through an e-invoicing system.

This financial services arrangement is being offered to all institutional clients and SMEs. The registration process for availing the services does not require paperwork and can be completed remotely. Afterwards businesses will be able to process payments to Easypaisa mobile wallets, transferring amounts to CNIC numbers and conducting IBFT transactions.

Through the Easy Business portal, powered by FINJA, businesses will also be able to manage operations such as tax calculations, employee leave and attendance management along-with other components of reporting and analytics.


Keywords: Easypaisa, SMEs, Easy Business, Pakistan, mobile banking, Telenor Microfinance Bank, COVID-19, coronavirus, FINJA, payments, e-invoicing, mobile wallets, CNIC, IBFT, transactions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Pakistan
