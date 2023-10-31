Dwolla announces Open Finance integrations

According to officials, the recent integration for Dwolla Connect allows clients to attach bank accounts and process payments by securely exchanging tokenised information. The company aims to simultaneously simplify the payment process while offering clients secure access to necessary financial data. Some of the features of Dwolla Connect and Secure Exchange solution include:
Improved security due to clients being able to share information by exchanging tokens with trusted partners;
Flexibility and scalability as the solution enables accelerated onboarding of new data providers;
Simplified integration as businesses can use Open Banking to offer users a secure, tokenised experience without the complexities traditionally associated with these types of solutions.
