News

DuckTech partners with Nordigen for personal finance management app

Thursday 17 February 2022 14:52 CET | News

Free Open Banking platform Nordigen has been chosen as the go-to provider of financial data by DuckTech for their new mobile application DuckTail.

 

DuckTail is an on-the-go finance and budgeting tool. It aims to kickstart its users' budget plans by providing easy to use features including joint accounting, expense and income categories, debt tracker, recurring transaction tool, and more. DuckTail synchronises across devices and provides spending statistics. 

Nordigen’s role in the collaboration is to provide secure connections straight to users’ bank accounts and provide transactional data to help DuckTail run efficiently and keep the app updated with crucial information. The Open Banking platform facilitates connections with over 2100 banks across 31 European countries. 


Keywords: personal finance management, product upgrade, Nordigen, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
