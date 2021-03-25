|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Digital banking technology provider Meniga secures USD 10 mln

Thursday 25 March 2021 13:49 CET | News

Meniga, a UK-based fintech that provides digital banking technology to banks, has closed USD 10 million in additional funding led by Velocity Capital and Frumtak Ventures.

Meniga says the funding will be used for continued investment in R&D, and in particular further development of green banking products — building on its carbon spending insights product.

Headquartered in London but with additional offices in Reykjavik, Stockholm, Warsaw, Singapore, and Barcelona, Meniga’s digital banking solutions help banks (and other fintechs) use personal finance data to innovate in their online and mobile offerings. The product suite covers data aggregation technologies, personal and business finance management solutions, cash-back rewards, and transaction-based carbon insights.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital banking, banks, funding, fintech, data
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like