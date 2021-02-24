Digital bank Vivid starts trading stocks and exchange-traded funds

Vivid Money now offers customers the opportunity to invest money directly from the ‘main pocket’ of their account into any United States and European stocks. The app then converts EUR into USD at a live currency exchange rate.
The reasoning, according to Vivid, behind this new investment function is a partnership with the Germany-based financial services institute CM-Equity, which is responsible for the execution of every trade. Customers can invest in a share or a variety of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Vivid uses fractional shares, meaning that users can invest in a portion of a company share, and therefore do not need a certain amount of money to begin investing. Users can therefore purchase stocks based on the amount they want to invest financially, meaning they may end up with a fraction of a share, or more than one share. Vivids goal is to allow users to invest in stocks and ETFs for a minimum of EUR 0.01 an unlimited number of times and without any commission.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions