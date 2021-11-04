|
Danske Bank UK partners Aiia for Open Banking

Thursday 4 November 2021

UK-based Northern Bank, trading as Danske Bank UK has announced that it has partnered up with European Open Banking platform, Aiia.

Aii has been recently acquired by Mastercard. The partnership is meant to deliver digital solutions to help Northern Bank’s 20.000 business and corporate customers through its business banking platform, District. 

The partnership will give the bank’s UK customers an option to managing company funds in one place and remove obstacles from switching between business banking platforms. The new feature ‘Accounts from other banks’ utilises Open Banking and provides financial transparency for business customers. In the coming weeks, Danske Bank will pilot this new feature with businesses keen on using the new product extension.

The partnership also opens a new market entry for Aiia, who will be focusing on helping the UK and Ireland customers with their approach to Open Banking. 

