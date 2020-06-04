Sections
News

Danske Bank selects Behavox technology for compliance supervision

Thursday 4 June 2020 14:20 CET | News

Denmark-based Danske Bank has  selected US-based Behavox, an AI-based end-to-end data operating platform, for electronic and audio communication compliance supervision.

Behavox will offer electronic and audio communication compliance supervision to the bank. The bank will use data analytics, AI, and machine learning capabilities of the vendor to strengthen its regulatory compliance controls.

Behavox’s technology adheres to the norms of FCA, FINRA, and CFTC, supporting compliance requirements for Dodd-Frank, MAR, FCPA, SMR, and MiFID II. The lender selected Behavox as part of its strategy to grow its business using advanced data analytics, according to Business Wire.


More: Link


Keywords: Danske Bank, banks, Denmark, Behavox, risk management, US, Ai, data, machine learning, FCA, FINRA, CFTC, Dodd-Frank, MAR, FCPA, SMR, MiDID II
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Denmark
