Cross River, Sardine to build critical risk and payments infrastructure for fintech

The partnership is meant to ensure Sardine’s customers have a reliable way to gain immediate access to funds through Cross River’s infrastructure platform.
Sardine is a technology provider that offers fraud prevention, compliance infrastructure, and an additional infrastructure layer that connects fiat and crypto in a regulatory compliant and easy to integrate manner. Sardine’s platform, developed by a team of Coinbase, Revolut, Google Pay, Bolt, and PayPal veterans who understand the pain and expenses associated with fintech fraud, has already been proven to stop more fraud than legacy ecommerce fraud products, IBS Intelligence reports.
Sardine is suited to provide Instant ACH transfers based on its core technology, which uses AI to provide a real-time fraud score based on the user’s identity, device, and behaviour patterns at account origination and account funding. It also continuously monitors for fraud during account login, deposits, and withdrawals. Customers integrate Sardine’s SDK into their web or mobile apps, and Sardine handles the rest.
Cross River recently announced its partnership with Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, to enable crypto companies to build and scale while knowing that regulatory expertise and compliance are already built-in.
