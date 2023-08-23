Cross River partners with Current to launch credit-building product

Together, the two companies are set to provide access to building a credit history for previously unserved and underserved communities, seeking to empower individuals to improve their financial well-being through a new secured charge card.
Based on the information in the press release, the credit-building card offers a simple way for Current’s more than four million members to build their credit histories through a single spending balance viewed and managed on Current’s platform. Issued by Cross River on the Visa network, the secured charge card connects to members’ available spending balance to build a credit history, while simultaneously helping minimise the risks associated with debt.
As over 26 million Americans are ‘credit invisible’ and an additional 19 million are ‘un-scorable’, a 2020-issued report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found that a credit builder loan could help increase the likelihood of establishing a credit record for consumers without one and could also help better the credit scores of those with no existing outstanding debt.
Commenting on the announcement, Anthony Peculic, Head of Cards, and BaaS at Cross River said that the company is looking forward to partnering with Current to create a custom solution and bring the credit-building product to market. Having been and continuing to be committed to expanding access to financial services and empowering underserved communities, the spokesperson believes that together, they can help make a meaningful contribution by providing individuals with the tools required to either establish or rebuild their credit profiles.
Adding on this, Stuart Sopp, Current CEO and co-founder advised that there is nothing that matters more to one’s financial life than their credit’s quality, further saying that they are proud to be partnering with Cross River and being able to leverage their own core technology to solve the complexity associated with multiple accounts and launch a secured charge card. What is more, the company official believes that together with Cross River, they can provide a multitude of Americans with a simple way to build their credit histories and better their financial futures.
