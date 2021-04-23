creditshelf partners with Sparkasse Bremen in credit sector

Sparkasse Bremen will be able to provide its customers with credithelf’s loan offers of up to EUR 5 million and with a term of up to 8 years. This should be available as a supplement or alternative to the comprehensive loan offer of Sparkasse Bremen. With the customer's consent, credit inquiries are submitted via creditshelf’s digital credit platform and after a maximum of 48 hours, the Sparkasse and the customer will receive a response. If loans are arranged, they will be placed with registered institutional investors.
According to a Sparkasse Bremen representative, creditshelf will help the company add an innovative component to their comprehensive financing offer in the corporate customer area. The aim of the cooperation is to provide customers with an offer for their individual credit needs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions