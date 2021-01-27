|
Craft Bank, Jack Henry to offer business banking

Wednesday 27 January 2021

US-based Craft Bank has selected Jack Henry, a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services, to provide a different approach to business banking.

Craft Bank partnered with Jack Henry to provide its customers with features and functionalities that offer both digital experiences and personal service. The bank’s app is powered by the Banno Digital Platform.

The bank’s business plan is built around a single brick and mortar location with plans to grow by meeting customers where they are. With central needs focused on increased security, efficiency and scale, Craft Bank implemented the SilverLake System core in Jack Henry’s private cloud environment and added Gladiator Hosted Network Solutions to manage its IT infrastructure.


Keywords: Craft Bank, Jack Henry, partnership, innovation, digital banking, personal banking, banking app, mobile banking, Banno Digital
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
