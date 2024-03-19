Cooperative Bank of Oromia launches new apps with Temenos

As per the press release, Ethiopia has one of the lowest rates of financial inclusion and the launch of CoopApp and CoopApp Alhuda represents a significant leap forward with user-friendly banking services accessible online and via mobile.
Coopbank has relied on the agility and scalability of the Temenos Banking Platform for core banking since 2017, enabling a significant expansion in its customer base and lines of business. The bank extended its relationship with Temenos to provide an end-to-end platform, going live with Temenos Digital in September 2023 with delivery partner Xpert Digital.
The strategic partnership with Temenos reinforces the bank’s dedication to leveraging state-of-the-art technology to meet the diverse needs of its customers. In addition to Temenos Digital and Core, the bank has deployed additional solutions including Temenos Payments Hub and Temenos Data Hub to accelerate innovation and bring positive change to the Ethiopian banking environment.
Officials from Coopbank said the Coop App and Coop App Alhuda omnichannel are a testament to their commitment to providing seamless, accessible, and user-friendly banking experiences for all customers, an integral part of their digital first strategy. This collaboration with Temenos ensures the robustness and scalability of the Coop App Omni-channel platform, which aims to set new industry standards for banking technology in Ethiopia.
Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Temenos congratulated Cooperative Bank of Oromia on the successful launch of the Coop App and Coop App Alhuda powered by Temenos Digital. With this launch the bank shows the rapid time to value of their digital banking solution, leveraging the modern technology to re-imagine the banking experience for more than 12 million customers. It is exciting to see this pioneering bank using the Temenos platform to drive innovation and bring positive change in Ethiopia for its customers and society.
