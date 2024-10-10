Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Cogo and Tandem expand carbon tracking integration

Thursday 10 October 2024 13:58 CET | News

Cogo, a green fintech company, has expanded its partnership with Tandem, the UK’s environmentally focused digital bank.

 

This partnership, initially launched in November 2022, now includes a carbon management solution integrated into Tandem’s app, allowing users to track, understand, and reduce their carbon footprint through their banking activities.

Tandem’s Green Gap Index highlights that although consumers are eager to make greener choices, a lack of understanding about their environmental impact remains a significant obstacle. Cogo’s research similarly shows that 75% of banking customers want to know the environmental effects of their spending, and 62% want banks to help them reduce it. With this new integration, Tandem hopes to address this gap.

How will it work?

The new functionality will first be piloted with a small group of customers before being made available to a wider audience in 2024. In addition, the app will be open to non-Tandem customers in the UK, offering simplified access to Cogo’s carbon-tracking tools, making it easier for individuals to engage with sustainability-focused financial services.

 

Cogo currently partners with 17 banks globally, aiming to double that number within the next year. Since its founding in 2016, the company has raised over USD 14 million in funding and operates in 12 countries, including the UK, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Canada. 

Tandem Bank, founded in 2014, is committed to helping individuals adopt lower-carbon lifestyles. The bank offers products such as green home improvement loans and energy-efficient mortgages, aligning its services with its environmental mission. Headquartered in the North West of England, Tandem employs over 500 staff and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, carbon footprint, green finance, sustainability
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Cogo
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Cogo

|
Discover all the Company news on Cogo and other articles related to Cogo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like