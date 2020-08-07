Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CO-OP teams up with Zelle

Friday 7 August 2020 12:54 CET | News

US-based CO-OP Financial Services has partnered with Zelle to offer P2P payments to credit unions in the CO-OP ecosystem.

Client institutions with the CO-OP account-based technology in place can now offer Zelle within their mobile banking solution. According to Verdict, CO-OP’s account-based technology represents a key differentiator. It is already supported in the credit union marketplace by thousands of institutions and major core processors.

Three credit union clients are already live with Zelle through their work with CO-OP. These include Wescom Credit Union and Water and Power Community Credit Union.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: CO-OP, partnership, Zelle, P2P, payments, credit, US, CO-OP Financial Services, technology, mobile banking, banking, Wescom Credit Union, Water and Power Community Credit Union
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like