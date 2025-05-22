ClearBank partners with One Trading to boost UX

One Trading aims to offer its clients more efficient, secure, and reliable fiat capabilities across Europe and, to do so, it integrated ClearBank’s real-time API-based payment infrastructure. This means One Trading customers will be able to deposit and withdraw funds faster and will handle less friction at the fiat on/off-ramp. Overall, clients will benefit from an enhanced customer experience.
One Trading is looking to scale its services for institutional and eligible retail users, and the new partnership with ClearBank will help the platform to offer user-friendly and robust solutions in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving industry.
ClearBank’s cloud-native infrastructure will stand at the core of One Trading’s enhanced user experience, streamlining the deposit and withdraw experiences of users. The strategic partnership will show that even the traditional infrastructure can benefit from innovation in the digital asset ecosystem.
One Trading became the first MiFID II regulated company operating in the EU, and its main solution was designed to simplify the complex financial market infrastructure. It enables all its clients to long or short any assets, without any rollover fees, borrowing costs, and hidden brokerage fees. One Trading emphasises trust, transparency, and compliance, providing seamless fiat access to seamlessly connect traditional finances with virtual assets. The integration helps clients move funds efficiently and securely for a superior overall user experience.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions