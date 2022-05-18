Circit completes EUR 6.5 mln Series A

The investment is co-led by financial technology specialist investors Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) and MiddleGame Ventures (MGV).
Circit helps auditors to verify company assets and liabilities in real-time, and at source. The platform is directly regulated for Open Banking under the PSD2 regulation, removing paper processes and outdated systems to deliver time saving for all stakeholders in the audit process, as well as reducing the risk of corporate fraud in global markets.
Circit will use the funds to continue expanding its offering to users on all sides of the platform, and to invest in accelerating the network effects that have been created by global organisations joining as customers.
The company is also announcing plans to broaden its UK and Ireland operations, doubling headcount from 35 to 70 over the next 12 months, and continuing its expansion into several new international markets.
Founded in 2017, Circit standardised electronic audit confirmations in accounting firms and created a network of validated banks, lawyers, large corporates, and SMEs who joined the platform to communicate with auditors during their complete search of a company’s banking arrangements and potential legal liabilities held on its balance sheet.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions