Chimney partners with Jack Henry to help homeowners

This integration is set to increase Jack Henry’s expanding ecosystem of over 1,000 fintech companies, delivering around 7,500 financial institutions with financial products and services for their account holders.
With Chimney’s integrated financial tools, financial institutions can raise digital engagement with their account holders, increase deposits, and support more loans through smar recommendations that direct users to suitable products. Additionally, institutions will benefit from Chimney Home, a platform aimed at improving the online banking experience for homeowners by providing the tools, data, and insights to help them manage their homes. Financial Plus Credit Union is among the institutions currently working on the implementation of Chimney’s financial tools.
Financial Plus Credit Union representatives stated their collaboration with Chimney will provide homeowners with personalised financial insights. This partnership will assist their clients in achieving their financial objectives by offering the necessary resources to upgrade their home's value and equity. They have supported homeowners through a collaborative strategy that integrates mortgage lending, marketing, digital services, and member support. With the forthcoming launch of Home Value+, powered by Chimney, they aim to unify these efforts to deliver an omnichannel experience. This will help accessibility for homeowners, facilitating easier engagement with mortgage services while increasing operational efficiency for their team.
Home Value+ platform offers users a comprehensive view of their home's financial health, allowing them to make informed decisions about refinancing, renovations, or investments. By using advanced analytics and personalised recommendations, homeowners can explore tailored solutions that align with their long-term goals.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions