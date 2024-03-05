ChargeAfter launches The Lending Hub

As per the information detailed in the press release, ChargeAfter introduced The Lending Hub to support banks in delivering lending solutions for merchants and their customers at scale. Developed to enable banks and financial institutions to simplify the development, management, and distribution of multiple lending products, the platform is an omni-commerce solution.
Merchant enablement layer which allows accelerated onboarding, simplified integration, and omni-commerce checkout processes;
Merchant self-service via a full management suite, BI analytics, and reporting;
Bank oversight and merchant management which includes full lending program management, merchant oversight, chargeback management, and reporting suites for bank partners;
Several lending products, including short and long-term instalments, revolving credit, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), private label credit cards, personal loans, and project loans, among others.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions