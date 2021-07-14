Challenger bank Tally launches in the UK

Tally has been developed in response to a financial climate under major threat from economic instability and inflation and where banks are paying near-zero interest to savers using traditional savings accounts, says the official press release. Tally, an alternative to mainstream currency, ties physical gold not sterling to a bank account. Each unit of Tally is a weight of gold (1 tally = 1 milligram) used via the Tally banking app and Tally debit Mastercard to deposit, transfer, save, send, and spend.
As the pound and other government issued currencies (also called fiat currencies) lose value, Tally maintains its purchasing power over time, thereby increasing in value relative to pounds. 1 tally equals just over 4 pence at the current gold price, according to the press release.
It reportedly works like any normal bank account so you can transfer money into your account, pay through the app, or use the Tally debit Mastercard at an ATM to withdraw cash. Tally is not underpinned by any Government-issued currency, such as sterling, so it could be a safer form of banking, which provides long term protection for customers' savings by sheltering them from inflation and falling interest rates as the country’s debt increases.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions