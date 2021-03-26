|
CEC Bank incorporates Open Banking solution

Monday 29 March 2021 10:30 CET | News

CEC Bank has entered the Open Banking field, offering access to accounts from nine other banks and financial institutions in its mobile banking app.

Currently, CEC Bank allows the connection of accounts from nine other banks and financial institutions, to view the balance and transactions. The list includes Banca Transivlania, BCR, Raiffeisen, BRD, Unicredit, ING, Libra Bank, Alpha Bank, and Revolut.

External accounts can be added directly from the mobile banking app of CEC Bank, in three steps: from the main menu, access the Accounts/Add accounts from other banks option, select the bank and confirm access, using the authentication data set in the relationship with the bank where the account is domiciled. Subsequently, external account balances and transaction lists will be available directly in the mobile banking app of CEC Bank, without the need to access and authenticate in other applications. 


