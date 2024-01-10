Subscribe
Business Payments Coalition launches DBNAllinace

Wednesday 10 January 2024 14:51 CET | News

The members of the US-based Business Payments Coalition's E-Invoice Exchange Market Pilot have announced the establishment of the Digital Business Networks Alliance

The Digital Business Networks Alliance represents a nonprofit organisation that was developed as a legal entity, which is expected to oversee the overall Exchange Framework. Following this announcement, the DBNAlliance will work in order to operate the electronic delivery exchange network in the region of the United States. Businesses in the region will be allowed to send and receive documents via a secure virtual network. 

At the same time, the Digital Business Networks Alliance will focus on improving the exchange of business-to-business documents, making it more efficient, secure, and fast. The organisation will also prioritise the process of reducing friction, as well as eliminating the obstacles, challenges, and inefficiencies that companies are experiencing with traditional invoicing methods. 

 

More information on the Digital Business Networks Alliance

As the DBNAlliance is established, the US e-invoicing exchange framework is set to enable businesses to reduce costs, drive security and efficiency, as well as increase accuracy and optimise the overall privacy of their invoices processes. In addition, the alliance is committed to making the procedure of connecting with the exchange framework easier for firms and businesses, in order for them to access the benefits of e-invoicing. 

The Digital Business Networks Alliance electronic network was developed in order to employ a four-corner model, where e-documents are sent and received through an access point, or a service provider that connects companies to the network. The DBNAlliance is expected to assist access points in connecting to the exchange framework, while also having the responsibility for the definition of electronic delivery standards, rules, guidelines, and policies. Furthermore, the exchange framework will contain four types of participants, as part of the four-corner network. This includes the supplier, two access points otherwise known as solution providers, as well as the buyer. 

Following the initial launch, DBNAlliance is set to bring to market the electronic exchange of business-to-business documents in order to optimise the efficiency of B2B payments and overall supply chain management. Companies that wish to connect to the exchange framework will be enabled to do so through a DBNAlliance access point service provider. 

For access point service providers, the framework will facilitate the connection of buyers and suppliers, simplifying the overall supplier’s connection, as well as ensuring that its connection meets its clients’ business rules. The framework will also enable them to enroll more suppliers onto their network, which is expected to provide an improved supply chain engagement for their buyers and an optimised straight-through processing. At the same time, service providers will be given the possibility to become full members of the Digital Business Networks Alliance, a procedure that comes with an official DBNAlliance certificate. 



