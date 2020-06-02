Sections
News

bunq updates mobile banking app to let users create charity fundraising pages

Tuesday 2 June 2020 14:16 CET | News

Netherlands-based challenger bank bunq has updated its app to allow users to create their own charity fundraising pages.

Through the app, the users will be able to create their own local charitable fundraisers and invite others to support them, such as donating to a local school for extra equipment or supporting local businesses that are unable to open during COVID-19.

The update was available from May 29, 2020, for users to test and report on any issues they might find.

According to AltFi, the latest version of the app builds upon the sustainable options such as its Green and Supergreen subscription offerings that have helped bunq’s users plant over 100.000 trees.



More: Link


