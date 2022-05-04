|
News

bunq acquires Tricount app

Wednesday 4 May 2022 10:47 CET | News

Netherlands-based challenger bank bunq has announced that it plans to acquire Tricount, a mobile app to manage group expenses

bunq isn’t disclosing the terms of the transaction and the acquisition is pending regulatory approval. Tricount is a way of tracking expenses as a group. The Belgian startup lets groups of people add expenses together, which can be useful when it is not the same person buying things for the group.

At any point in time, group members can check who owes what so that they can settle up. Tricount offers additional options such as adding expenses in multiple currencies or split expenses unevenly. The app is free with ads. There’s also an optional subscription that unlocks pro features, such as CSV exports and statistics. 

While bunq lets you split a payment with friends, the feature is designed for a group of people who all use bunq. Tricount is a bank agnostic solution. Tricount’s app is available globally, however, the company focuses specifically on users living in France, Spain, Germany, Belgium and Italy. bunq also operates in these markets.

More: Link


