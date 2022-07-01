British fintech Fiinu scores banking license

Fiinu also reportedly had its shares admitted to trading on AIM, with a valuation of around £53 million. The issuing of the bank license/authorisation from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), concludes a journey that began about 5 years ago for the company, as stated in the press release.
Company officials have confirmed that it would keep working with UK regulatory authorities, external auditors, investors and its Board to mobilise the bank. Fiinu is getting ready to bring to market its Plugin Overdraft, which is funded by an FSCS guaranteed fixed term deposits of up-to GBP 85,000.
The overdraft solution helps clients with getting access to a third-party overdraft from Fiinu while also building up their credit score. Fiinu’s Open Banking powered platform connects to the client’s bank accounts without requiring them to switch between current accounts. Clients may keep using their existing bank accounts like before and take advantage of Fiinu’s overdraft service and product which is reportedly outside of their existing bank risk appetite.
As noted in the update, the admission to trading on AIM is the result of a reverse takeover and completion of the acquisition of Fiinu Holdings Limited by Immediate Acquisition Plc, which will be changing its official name to Fiinu Plc, in an ‘all-share transaction.’
Fiinu has secured GBP 14 million capital and debt, including a GBP 1 million additional investment from its primary shareholder and founder, Dr. Marko Sjoblom.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions