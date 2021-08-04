Briqwise partners with YTS for smart SME cash-flow analysis

Briqwise is a peer-to-peer platform for SME real estate financing, enabling entrepreneurs and small business owners to submit a credit application without having to manually submit supporting documentation.
By partnering with YTS, Briqwise are now able to provide a way to finance their commercial properties, providing a service to aid SMEs in their post-pandemic recovery under challenging economic conditions. Under European PSD2 regulations, YTS’ Cashflow Analyser can map out cash flows reportedly within minutes, which, with applicant consent, can provide a first indication of the financial health of a company over the past 18 months. Due to the amount of data available, the tool can factor in both pre-and post-pandemic finances for those businesses who may have experienced fluctuating sales and revenue due to the impact of COVID-19.
After submitting a request for the desired loan amount, an applicant is then able to review and share their financial history with Briqwise, via the Cashflow Analyser portal. Once submitted, Briqwise takes care of the rest of the credit assessment, after which a lending decision is made. The tool enables Briqwise to make more informed and faster affordability assessments whilst improving the user experience for SMEs who can receive a quicker response to their application. PSD2 not only simplifies the initial assessment of applications, but also annual revisions to loans.
In the coming months of 2021, Briqwise will further develop the connections for all services, including those with YTS, so that the full service package via API connection will be available at the end of the third quarter.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions