Brazil-based Celcoin launches automatic debit API

After six months of development, the new API is now available to the base of 140 institutions - digital banks, fintechs, brokers, telephone operators, retailers, among others - that use the startup's Open Finance platform. The user accesses the automatic debit function through the app or website of the institution in which he is a customer, selects the services he wants to leave on automatic debit and, after that, Celcoin validates the data and proceeds to sequence the entire scheduling process and effecting payments.
Automatic debit is now added to the other APIs offered by the fintech, such as bill payment, taxes, transfers via TED, Pix, cell phone recharges, withdrawals, and deposits in the Banco24Horas Network, among others. Recently, Celcoin also started to make Open Banking APIs available to institutions that want to access user data and, at the other end, for companies that need to open data within the scope of OB.
