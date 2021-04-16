bonify partners with finleap connect for widget expansion

bonify is leaving the frequent updates of the user interface for account information access to finleap connect. The integration of the front-end widget indicates a step forward in the open banking partnership between the companies, which have been cooperating since 2015. bonify already uses finleap connects’ Application Programming Interface (API) platform to access account data, identify credit options, and offer tools to improve the financial situation and creditworthiness of its customers.
The current integration of finleap connect's customisable widget provides solutions for consent control and PSD2-compliant access to account information. The technical complexity of adapting the user interface for account access is reduced by finleap connect. The solution includes the widget itself, the resulting management of bank catalogues, continuous updates of bank names and logos, and methods for strong customer authentication (SCA).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions