bonify partners with finleap connect for widget expansion

Friday 16 April 2021 14:27 CET | News

Germany-based fintech bonify has announced intensifying its partnership with financial software company finleap connect to expand the existing integration of its PSD2-compliant customisable widget. 

bonify is leaving the frequent updates of the user interface for account information access to finleap connect. The integration of the front-end widget indicates a step forward in the open banking partnership between the companies, which have been cooperating since 2015. bonify already uses finleap connects’ Application Programming Interface (API) platform to access account data, identify credit options, and offer tools to improve the financial situation and creditworthiness of its customers.

The current integration of finleap connect's customisable widget provides solutions for consent control and PSD2-compliant access to account information. The technical complexity of adapting the user interface for account access is reduced by finleap connect. The solution includes the widget itself, the resulting management of bank catalogues, continuous updates of bank names and logos, and methods for strong customer authentication (SCA).


Keywords: partnership, fintech, API, SCA
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
